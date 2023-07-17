Has Triple H passed on the opportunity to sign 12-time WWE champion's son? AEW's next signing could be imminent

David Benoit, the son of the late former WWE Superstar Chris Benoit, was recently seen on AEW Collision. He is among those who did not become second-generation wrestlers. This could change, should Tony Khan show interest in him.

Despite being connected to them through his father, WWE never signed David Benoit. Of course, it isn't a requirement for a promotion to immediately sign second-generation wrestlers, and in this case, Benoit himself also didn't go for his own individual career. Until this day, even with creative being run by Triple H, there have never been talks between him and WWE.

David Benoit shared a moment with CM Punk last night on Collision. Punk and his father, Chris Benoit, shared the ring at a point in their careers, so this is a full-circle moment.

If Tony Khan ends up signing Benoit, The Second City Saint and a lot of other talents in the promotion can help mentor him. This would be an ideal situation for his development.

Former WWE Superstar's son previously expressed interest in AEW

Back in 2019, David Benoit, son of the late Chris Benoit, expressed his interest in AEW. He had made previous appearances at ringside and had gotten to talk to Tony Khan.

Back when he appeared on Fred Rosser's Pro and Bro Wrestling Podcast, Benoit was asked if he had been training to wrestle. He also gave his comments on AEW and whether he would want to be given the chance to compete for the promotion.

Benoit also revealed that he is close with Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko, two key personnel for AEW.

"I’m just messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys with AEW. I want to go to AEW one hundred percent. I love AEW, I love what they do for the boys. They take care of them. I thank Tony Khan for that too."

Should David Benoit express his intentions to wrestle under AEW, he would be surrounded by some key persons who would help in his development.

