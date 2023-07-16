[Watch] What happened with CM Punk after AEW Collision went off the air

Tonight in the main event of AEW Collision, CM Punk shockingly lost to Ricky Starks in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Absolute One won the finals of the tournament via a roll-up pin, with one hand on the ropes, which the referee did not catch, which gave him the advantage he needed for a three-count.

Immediately after AEW Collision went off-air, it was time for the Battle of the Belts. After Ricky Starks headed backstage, the focus was on The Second City Saint, who was still in shock after the events that occurred. He had his head down as he exited the ring.

However, Punk did not let this stand in the way of greeting David Benoit, the son of the late former WWE star Chris Benoit, who was seated near ringside. The Straight Edge Superstar walked up to him, and the two shared a brief embrace and had a short conversation.

Despite the mixed reactions from the crowd and the match result, CM Punk was still able to share a wholesome moment with David Benoit. This is an example of moments that are bigger than wrestling itself.

