"He does not have athletic talent" - When a 55-year-old personality got brutally honest about CM Punk

AEW star CM Punk is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and his passion for the sport can be seen each time he gets into the ring. When he left WWE in 2014, he wanted to try out a different sport and got himself a UFC contract, thanks to his relationship with supremo Dana White.

However, it was a run to forget for the Second City Saint as he failed miserably in his two fights. His first fight was against Mickey Gall at UFC 203, and he lost to a rear naked choke in the first round. His second fight was against Mike Jackson at UFC 225, and he lost that fight by unanimous decision. It was so bad that Dana White told him enough was enough and suggested that he retire from the MMA business.

Joe Rogan, who is an active voice in the UFC and a commentator, was not in favor of CM Punk coming to UFC in the first place, and the former WWE Champion’s performances inside the octagon only strengthened his stance.

Speaking on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"He is a very nice guy and a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent. He was a showman and when he was in the WWE, he was allowed to say I'm the f*****g man and throw his arms up in the air. And they had it scripted, so he was the man. But you know when you're in there with a guy like Mike Jackson who had zero fear of him... just popping him in the face any time he wanted to... if he [Jackson] got angry and wanted to stop him, he could've stopped [Punk] at any point in the fight." [0:36 - 1:07]

Despite his setback in the UFC, CM Punk did not let his failure get to him as he made his wrestling comeback in 2021 when he signed for AEW. He returned to a raucous reception in his hometown of Chicago and is now the face of AEW Collision.

Ricky Starks beats CM Punk to win AEW Owen Hart men's tournament

Underrated AEW star Ricky Starks shocked the whole world when he beat CM Punk in the final of the Owen Hart men’s tournament.

CM Punk was in control of the match for the most part and even executed some good excellent moves on Starks, but the latter had something up his sleeve for the former AEW World Champion.

After getting hoisted on the top rope for a hurricanrana by CM Punk, Starks was able to reverse it into a pin and got the win by holding on to the ropes leaving Punk dazed and confused. It was a deserved win for Ricky, and he will hope that this win is a springboard for further success in the future.

