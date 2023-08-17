"He has to do this to CM Punk" -Twitter explodes as Tony Khan spotted angrily yelling at two AEW stars backstage

Tony Khan has had to handle the heat created by CM Punk's comments and the incidents that followed them. Like, for example, AEW talent who were booked to cut promos not being allowed to do or were told to shoot them somewhere else.

While there have been several reports about what's happening and what's not, AEW writers decided to bring Khan on the screen to play a character – which, while not new for wrestling fans, is for the promotion’s president – that of an Authority Figure.

That Authority Figure was on full display on an episode of AEW: Dynamite, with Tony Khan disparaging Adam Cole and MJF as they played pranks on the other AEW wrestlers.

Wrestling fans will remember the Authority Figure that has run rampant over at WWE for decades. One of the most famous of the Authority Figure storylines was the Stone Cold Steve Austin - Vince McMahon feud that's gained legendary status.

While fans did enjoy the feud in Jacksonville-based promotion, they seem to have mixed reactions about Tony Khan's sudden entry on the screens. Khan had been vehement throughout the year that he won't be an on-screen character in AEW. Have the recent events forced him to change his stand? Or was this a one-off thing? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the Tweets are laying it down on him and the programming.

Reactions from fans online

With the fans' reaction out there, it remains to be seen whether Khan will consider that or go ahead with the program he has in mind.

Tony Khan confirms he is in talks with Bill Goldberg

Bill Goldberg is a free agent, and he's been performing for several decades now, with fans always looking out for where he'd end up performing. During a recent interview, Khan confirmed that he had spoken to Bill Goldberg but didn't say anything about whether Goldberg will be joining AEW anytime soon.

Goldberg has performed earlier with the WCW and the WWE and has had outings in All Japan Pro Wrestling as well as Legends of Wrestling.

What do you think? Will Tony Khan bring Bill Goldberg to the AEW as an Enforcer? Tell us in the comments section.