AEW President Tony Khan confirms he has held talks with former WWE Superstar amid All In rumors 

The fifth installment of Double or Nothing is in the history books. Fans are now looking forward to AEW's forthcoming blockbuster events scheduled to take place this summer.

The company has already built enormous hype surrounding their UK debut for All In, which will emanate from Wembley Stadium on August 27. Given an event of this magnitude, Tony Khan would need a box office name to draw significant eyeballs to the show. As such, the head honcho has gone on record to affirm that he's keeping a close eye on WWE legend Goldberg's free-agent status.

Da Man's in-ring days are almost over as he is leaning toward a four-city retirement tour to give a fitting end to his menacing wrestling character. At the Double or Nothing 2023 media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if he has held talks with the WCW icon. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. Bill's family had done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, Bill's related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and Bill is a great former football star. I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill."

Khan gave a cagey response and didn't specify if his conversation with Goldberg had anything to do with AEW:

"So I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. But yeah It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy." (2:12:52 onwards)

You can check out the Double or Nothing media scrum below:

MJF has threatened WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg amid AEW rumors

AEW World Champion MJF is no stranger to throwing shade at wrestling legends.

Not too long ago, The Salt of the Earth gave a warning to Goldberg if he showed up in AEW someday. You can check out his since-deleted tweet below:

"I'd beat the living sh*t out of this roided up Jew," Friedman tweeted.

The Superkick @SuperKickShow



#AEW #AllIn #WWERaw Goldberg is rumoured to debut for All Elite Wrestling. Who would you rather see him face at All In if he appears there? Wardlow or MJF? Goldberg is rumoured to debut for All Elite Wrestling. Who would you rather see him face at All In if he appears there? Wardlow or MJF?#AEW #AllIn #WWERaw https://t.co/Uy16CanIXS

Besides MJF, reigning TNT Champion Wardlow has teased a blockbuster match against the WCW icon. Only time will tell whether any of these potential bouts will come to fruition as All In fast approaches.

If you use Khan's quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit AEW.

Poll : 0 votes