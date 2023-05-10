Goldberg is reportedly in talks to return for a retirement show alongside a big star he last faced 23 years ago

For fans who've been waiting to see Goldberg, it has now been revealed that the former WWE star is in talks for an international show that could also have his former rival Sting.

Goldberg has been a free agent since the end of 2022 and is yet to make an announcement about his future. Things are moving pretty fast behind the scenes, however, veteran Rick Bassman confirmed discussions are underway for the former world champion to be involved in an event in Jerusalem, Israel.

Organizers are hoping for the proposed show to happen in September and are trying to get both Goldberg and Sting. Rick Bassman has been friends with both the former WCW stars for years and clarified that there are still many things that needed to be ironed out, including getting clearance from Tony Khan's AEW for The Stinger's appearance.

The details of the international show are quite far at this point, as Rick Bassman only revealed the following during his chat with Haus of Wrestling:

“First of all, I’m actively in touch with Bill, I’m working on a date right now. I don’t promote much these days but every now and then, something fun comes up, and it’s worth diving into. So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel, for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting. And then on the whole ladder, you have the AEW clearance issues, of course. So that’s something that I really hope to put together. H/t Haus of Wrestling

During the same interview, Bassman also made an interesting comment about Goldberg's possible WWE return, and you can read more about that right here.

Goldberg is nearing the end of his legendary wrestling career

After a seemingly unceremonious WWE exit, the former Universal Champion revealed that he was planning on having a multi-city retirement tour that he intended to promote himself.

While WWE hasn't internally spoken about getting Bill Goldberg back for a swan song, the 56-year-old has generated a lot of interest in the wrestling world as many other top companies and promoters want to book one of the hottest free agents in the business.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last month that Bill had conversations with a promoter during WrestleMania weekend about having a show in Israel.

"We do know that Gery Roif, a wrestling promoter in Israel, was interested in promoting a Goldberg match in that country," Dave Meltzer revealed.

The former world champion has not wrestled since Elimination Chamber in February 2022, and there are currently no indications that he might face Sting at the rumored show in Israel.

Would you like to see the WCW rivals battle it out again for the first time in decades? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes