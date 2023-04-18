Goldberg addresses his future after leaving WWE; comments on possibly joining AEW

Goldberg recently opened up about his future after leaving WWE, addressing the possibility of joining AEW.

After nearly 12 years of absence, Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based company in 2016 as a part-time in-ring performer. Over the next six years, he had two Universal Championship runs. However, his contract reportedly expired a few months ago, meaning the Hall of Famer is now a free agent.

Since news broke about Goldberg leaving WWE, rumors have linked him to joining Tony Khan's AEW. In an interview with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, the 56-year-old addressed these rumors and spoke about his future in wrestling.

"If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off."

He added:

"And, now, until that happens man I don't believe I'm hanging them up, you know. So, anything and everything is an option. And, like I say, I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that," he said. [7:48 - 8:32]

Goldberg called out WWE for breaking their promise. Check out his comments here.

Could Goldberg have a retirement match in AEW after leaving WWE?

As Goldberg did not close the door on possibly joining AEW, wrestling legend Jim Cornette believes the two-time Universal Champion could have a retirement match at AEW All In next August.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran answered a question about whether Goldberg or Sting would be a bigger draw for a retirement match at Wembley Stadium.

"I think Goldberg probably more because, at some point... I'm not sure that everybody really buys the retirement, you know, as ever being real. But if Goldberg is actually going to be there live, in person, whether it's his last match or not, everybody knows it could be the last one of either one of these guys at their age but Sting's been around, Goldberg hasn't, and I think Goldberg would be bigger," Cornette said.

A WWE veteran wants Goldberg to face CM Punk in his "last match." Check out his comments here.

Please credit 93.7 The Ticket and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes