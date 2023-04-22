Backstage update on where Goldberg’s retirement match could take place

Despite no longer being under contract with WWE, Goldberg isn't ready to hang up his wrestling boots just yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer's contract expired with the company at the end of 2022. His last match was a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia last February.

In recent weeks, the WCW legend has made it clear that's not how he wants to end his career and is determined to have a retirement tour of sorts in the future. Where and when this might take place is yet to be determined.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on who the WWE Hall of Famer spoke to while in Los Angeles regarding a potential retirement match in the future.

"We do know that Gery Roif, a wrestling promoter in Israel, was interested in promoting a Goldberg match in that country," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Despite Meltzer's statement, the wrestling promoter from Israel's name is actually Gery Roif, who's been involved with professional wrestling in Israel for almost two decades.

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar Goldberg is saying he didn't get proper retirement match promised to him by Vince & WWE & wants that for his character somewhere. Traditionally you lose, put somebody over, give back to biz on your last dance. I wonder if that's in his vision for this owed retirement match? Goldberg is saying he didn't get proper retirement match promised to him by Vince & WWE & wants that for his character somewhere. Traditionally you lose, put somebody over, give back to biz on your last dance. I wonder if that's in his vision for this owed retirement match?

Could we see Goldberg work for Gerry Roif in Israel?

While Goldberg might want to do business with Gery Roif, he might not be able to afford the WCW legend. The former Universal Champion was reportedly making 2 million dollars per match in Saudi Arabia while working for WWE.

Despite that, if anyone might be able to make this match happen in Israel, it's Roif, who is also responsible for bringing the legendary Kevin Von Erich to Israel for his final match in 2017.

The following is an excerpt from Online World of Wrestling, giving us some background on who Gery Roif is:

"Gery Roif is the most recognized pro wrestling figure in Israel. Currently Roif continues to promote and manage the IPWA as well as serve as head trainer for the IPWA Dojo. Roif also works as a translator for WWE programs and serves as a pro wrestling advisor to all Israeli channels and networks. Roif is credited for helping bring Kevin Von Erich to Israel as well as recently convincing the Israeli Sports network to buy WWE programming."

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn’t come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me… Goldberg is angry with Vince McMahon:"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn’t come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Goldberg is angry with Vince McMahon: "Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn’t come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WbIeJwgNy9

What do you make of this report? Could you see the WWE Hall of Famer having his last wrestling match in Israel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Do you expect Goldberg to have a retirement match? Yes No 0 votes