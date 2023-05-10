"I’ve been in touch actively with Bill" - Veteran won't be surprised if Goldberg returns to WWE for something massive

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Goldberg's future as fans await to know his next move, which could also lead him back to WWE, according to pro wrestling veteran Rick Bassman.

The former Disney Executive founded Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW), which managed many prominent wrestling stars, such as John Cena, Sting, and The Ultimate Warrior, to name a few.

Rick Bassman is close to many top guys in the business, one of them being Goldberg, with whom he's been in regular touch since the superstar's WWE contract expired in 2022.

During a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, Bassman opened up about his interactions with Goldberg and confirmed they'd had talks about having a high-profile international show. Bassman also admitted that he won't be shocked if the WWE Hall of Famer returned to his former company.

"Now, only because I've been in touch actively with Bill and then also with his agent, Barry Bloom, who is a long-time good friend. They are working on exactly what you described. But to my knowledge, it still needs to all be nailed down. That said, I would not be surprised to see Bill end up back in WWE for something massive," stated Bassman. H/t Haus of Wrestling

The former WCW Champion seems more inclined to commit to a show in Jerusalem, Israel, later this year, but a potential WWE return can't be ruled out following Bassman's latest revelation.

What happened between Goldberg and WWE?

The last time WWE fans saw the 56-year-old perform was when he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022.

During an explosive interview in April, Goldberg spilled the beans on his WWE exit, revealing that Vince McMahon initially promised him a retirement match.

The former Universal Champion hoped to have another bout after his loss to Roman Reigns, which, sadly for him, never came to fruition due to various reasons. While many thought he'd re-sign with WWE, Goldberg walked away from the promotion and is currently one of the biggest free agents.

The popular star even spoke about possibly organizing a self-promoted retirement tour and claimed he would hang up his wrestling boots on his terms.

Do you want Goldberg to return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

