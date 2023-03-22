Will Goldberg ever wrestle again after leaving WWE? Here's the likely truth!

Goldberg is undoubtedly an icon in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and a Hall of Famer.

For those unaware, his contract with the Stamford-based company ended in December 2022 according to a report from Fightful Select. If the report is true, he is now a free agent and could certainly join any other professional wrestling promotion if he wants to.

Considering that he is 56 years old, there might not be a match left in his decorated career. Fans might wonder if he will ever step into the squared circle as a competitor.

Will Goldberg ever wrestle again after leaving WWE?

The possibility certainly exists. The Hall of Famer recently spoke to SI regarding a possible retirement match. He seems open to returning to the ring for a retirement match.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one,” says Goldberg. “That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.” [H/T - SI]

The former Universal Champion's last WWE match came at Elimination Chamber 2022 against Roman Reigns. However, it will be interesting to see if he returns in the near future.

Could Goldberg join AEW after leaving WWE?

Things have now changed in the professional wrestling world as wrestlers do have choices other than WWE. Tony Khan's AEW has hired several stars from Vince McMahon's company like Daniel Bryan, Keith Lee, Adam Cole, and Jon Moxley, and this trend will likely continue in the future.

While recently speaking to Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Tony Khan expressed his liking towards Goldberg and stated that his promotion will be paying attention to the 56-year-old star's status. This might possibly open the door to seeing the WCW Legend in AEW.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

