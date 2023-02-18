Goldberg to AEW? Few reasons that indicate the WWE legend potentially jumping ship this year

Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. While he has stayed loyal to the company for a long time, he may jump ship to AEW this year.

The Hall of Famer returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2016 and continued his dominant run in the promotion. He has won multiple world titles in the process. Since he hasn't appeared in WWE for a while, fans have wondered if he could join All Elite Wrestling. While the actual answer remains a mystery, there may be reasons for him to move to Tony Khan's company.

The WCW Legend could certainly join All Elite Wrestling as he previously revealed that his WWE contract would be over in December 2022. This means that he could be a free agent as of this moment and may not have any obligation not to join any other promotion.

Another big reason could be his future appearance with The Young Bucks. Goldberg is scheduled to be at the WrestleCon event during the WrestleMania 39 weekend with AEW Superstars, which could be a hint towards his intentions to join All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell if Da Man makes his debut for the company.

WWE Legend Jim Ross recently commented on Goldberg possibly joining AEW

WWE Legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on the former Universal Champion joining Tony Khan's company.

C O D Y • アジテーター @WrestleHausen One signing I think AEW should make is Goldberg, I mean just imagine the dream matches we could see! Definitely would be a sight to see, we can only hope! One signing I think AEW should make is Goldberg, I mean just imagine the dream matches we could see! Definitely would be a sight to see, we can only hope! https://t.co/619nHGxTFu

JR shared his thoughts on the matter during an episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He doesn't think that the surprising move will come to reality:

"That's strictly a Tony Khan question and I don't want to pretend to think for Tony. He's a different level than I, and he and I don't have that relationship; we don't talk about creative. Which is fine with me, I'm not complaining about that by the way. But I don't see it right now. I can't conclusively say 'never' or whatever 'cause I don't know. My guess is no, but stranger things, of course, have happened," said JR. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Do you think Goldberg will leave Triple H's company to join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

