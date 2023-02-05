WWE legend Goldberg set to feature at major event with AEW stars over WrestleMania 39 weekend

WWE veteran Goldberg is scheduled to appear alongside two AEW stars at WrestleCon at the end of March, which coincides with WrestleMania 39 this year.

Widely regarded as one of the most intense wrestlers of all time, the veteran has earned several titles in his long and illustrious career. The former WCW star was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, although he continued to appear in matches later on as well.

The wrestling legend will apparently be appearing at WrestleCon next month on the WrestleMania 39 weekend. Goldberg will also be joined by the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks. Tickets for the Meet & Greet are already out for sale.

WrestleCon - LA March 30-April 2 2023 @wrestlecon Meet and greet tix for Young Bucks and Goldberg on sale now! You can also purchase them on site at the convention with cash. Meet and greet tix for Young Bucks and Goldberg on sale now! You can also purchase them on site at the convention with cash. https://t.co/jMKVjv5W8e

A former WWE Champion previously commented about Goldberg's in-ring style

Wrestling veteran Kurt Angle believes it would be difficult to have a good match with Goldberg.

While Da Man is unquestionably a great worker, he isn't known for his technical expertise in the squared circle. Speaking on the The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist stated the following:

"Oh! Listen, man, he [Goldberg] brings it! This guy, he is all strength and power, and he used every bit of it. I don't even know if he knows how to let up. I mean, this guy is one stiff son of a gun! But rightfully so. I mean, that's what he was taught at WCW. He'd only have two/three-minute matches, you know? So, he was a dominating wrestler." [17:48 - 18:12]

He further added:

"But, you know, if I were to wrestle him in a match, I'm not sure how well I would do, to be honest with you, because when I wrestle, I put in the time. When Goldberg wrestles, his best wrestling matches are one to two and three minutes, just short and sweet and dominating. I don't know if I would have had a great match with Bill Goldberg. I'd say I would have had a good match, but I'm not sure if I'd have a great match." [From 18:13 to 18:40]

Goldberg's last match was against WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in February 2022. It remains to be seen what is next for him in his career.

