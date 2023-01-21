"This guy is one stiff son of a gun" - Former WWE Champion unsure he'd have great matches with Goldberg

Goldberg has never been viewed as an in-ring technician, as the powerhouse rarely had long matches throughout his career in WWE and beyond. Kurt Angle recently spoke about potentially wrestling Goldberg in his prime and admitted he didn't see them having a five-star match.

Interestingly enough, Angle and Goldberg have never had a singles match despite sharing the WWE locker room many years ago. The only time they were in the ring together was during the 2004 WWE Royal Rumble match, which was one of the topics of discussion on Kurt Angle's podcast this week.

The Olympic hero was also briefly asked about Goldberg's work inside the squared circle. Angle honestly admitted that the former WCW Champion was a stiff worker. However, didn't blame Goldberg for having a hard-hitting style, as that's how the veteran was trained to perform during his rise in WCW as an unstoppable destroyer.

The WWE Hall of Famer understood why Goldberg wrestled in a certain way, as the latter always competed in short matches in which he looked incredibly strong. Here's what the Olympic gold medalist revealed on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Oh! Listen, man, he brings it! This guy, he is all strength and power, and he used every bit of it. I don't even know if he knows how to let up. I mean, this guy is one stiff son of a gun! But rightfully so. I mean, that's what he was taught at WCW. He'd only have two/three-minute matches, you know? So, he was a dominating wrestler." [17:48 - 18:12]

Goldberg vs. Kurt Angle would surely have been a fascinating showdown for the fans as they were both main-event talents during their heyday. Unlike Goldberg, Kurt Angle had a reputation for working marathon matches that often received rave reviews from wrestling pundits.

While Angle foresaw having a decent outing with Goldberg in the ring, he wasn't sure whether they would have a long and technically flawless match.

Angle continued:

"But, you know, if I were to wrestle him in a match, I'm not sure how well I would do, to be honest with you, because when I wrestle, I put in the time. When Goldberg wrestles, his best wrestling matches are one to two and three minutes, just short and sweet and dominating. I don't know if I would have had a great match with Bill Goldberg. I'd say I would have had a good match, but I'm not sure if I'd have a great match." [18:13 - 18:40]

Is Goldberg done with his in-ring career in WWE?

Kurt Angle has not wrestled since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 and recently even revealed the amount of money that could convince him to return.

Goldberg, on the other hand, continues to be a semi-active performer as he last appeared on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2022. Many believed Goldberg would call time on his in-ring career after the crushing loss to Roman Reigns, but that wasn't the case.

During a recent interview, the former Universal Champion confirmed that while his days as a wrestler are numbered, he does intend to make a comeback in 2023.

Who would you like to see the 56-year-old legend face in his next match? Share your picks in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription

