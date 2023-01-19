Is Goldberg returning to WWE in 2023?

Goldberg and WWE have had a rather interesting relationship for the last seven years or so. Since being unveiled as the cover star of WWE 2K17, he has made multiple appearances and battled elite opposition.

Indeed, the last couple of years have been a throwback of sorts for Goldberg fans. His decimation of some of the biggest names in the company was a timely reminder of what the man was in his prime. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, The Fiend, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler have all been handily beaten by him.

It's been nearly a year since the former Universal Champion last wrestled in WWE. His most recent appearance came at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he lost to Roman Reigns via technical submission. That naturally raises the question of whether he will be wrestling in 2023 or not.

Goldberg's contract situation with WWE is unclear at this moment in time. However, he has shed light on it in the past, stating that it runs through 2023 as well. According to GiveMeSport, he has not retired from in-ring competition, stating that he was ready and willing to go.

“My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet.” [H/T GiveMeSport]

It will be interesting to see who Da Man faces when he comes back in 2023. With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 coming up, there's no harm in keeping your hopes up for his potential return.

Goldberg's second stint with WWE

In 2016, Goldberg returned to WWE after twelve long years away from the business. Since then, he has wrestled multiple matches and won a couple of championships. His late career resurgence, coupled with his incredible achievements in the past, saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former Undefeated Champion returned to WWE to fight Brock Lesnar, who had been on an absolute tear until then. He beat him in a minute and 26 seconds to win one of the most shocking matches in WWE history. He followed that up with a Universal Championship win before dropping the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Following matches against The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler, the WCW icon fought The Fiend and won the Universal Championship again. He lost it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Feuds with Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns followed; the latter being his most recent opponent.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes