MJF says he'd "beat the living sh*t out of this roided up" WWE legend if he steps foot in AEW

AEW World Champion MJF is never one to shy away from speaking his mind. The outspoken wrestler recently commented on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

According to reports, there has been speculation about Goldberg appearing in AEW and having a feud heading into All In as part of his retirement. However, the report cautions that there hasn't been much discussion about the match or a possible appearance from Goldberg.

Amidst the speculation, the reigning world champion took aim at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, saying that he would "beat the living sh*t out of this roided up jew" if he stepped foot in AEW. The tweet was quickly deleted, but it had already gained attention on Twitter from fans.

Goldberg's wrestling career has been uncertain since the start of the year as he is a free agent, and it is unclear which company he will join.

Update on Goldberg's retirement match in WWE

Goldberg has not participated in a WWE match since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022. Furthermore, his contract with the company expired late last year. He was apparently promised a retirement match by former CEO Vince McMahon after his loss to Reigns, but that promise was never fulfilled.

However, according to reports, a reliable source within the company's creative team has confirmed that there are currently no plans for such a match.

Goldberg's future of ever returning to a wrestling ring remains uncertain. With AEW World Champion MJF calling him out, fans have been speculating that he might show up at Tony Khan's promotion. Only time will tell what the future holds for the wrestling icon.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the Hall of Famer in the coming months.

