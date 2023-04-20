Massive speculation on WWE legend Goldberg possibly debuting to face top AEW star 

WWE veteran Goldberg could face a major AEW star in the near future if he debuts in the promotion, according to a recent report.

Rumors of Goldberg potentially joining AEW have been running rampant for weeks now. The speculation was further fueled when Tony Khan hinted that he might be interested in signing the WWE legend. However, there has been no confirmed news about his plans yet.

A new report from PWinsider Elite published by Cultaholic has potentially revealed some exciting information about the Hall of Famer's future in the business. Apparently, there has been speculation about The Icon appearing in AEW to take on the reigning world champion, MJF. However, the report cautioned that the outlet had not heard much about the match being discussed.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the rumors will turn out to be true in the coming weeks.

Goldberg is seemingly unhappy with how he departed WWE

The Icon was displeased with how his run in the Stamford-based promotion ended as WWE allegedly denied him a major match.

Speaking to Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg revealed that he had a verbal agreement with Vince McMahon that he would get a retirement match after his bout with Roman Reigns in 2022. However, that bout never materialized.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore (...) You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way, and I [will] go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I had Covid and agreed to a match." [7:01 - 7:45]

Will Goldberg eventually end up in AEW pursuing a massive retirement match? Only time will tell.

