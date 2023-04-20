AEW Dynamite Results: WWE veteran returns, Chris Jericho slapped, major title change

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches, including one title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

AEW Dynamite kicked off with a three-way promo between Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, & Sammy Guevara

They traded verbal barbs while simultaneously emphasizing their respect for one another.

Toward the end of the segment, MJF interrupted to settle the situation as it pertains to his new challenger. The AEW World Champion confirmed that Guevara and Jungle Boy would clash later tonight in a pillars tournament, with the winner going on to face him for the title opportunity at Double or Nothing.

Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

The fight started before the bell rung and then it was taken to the ring for the match to start. It was a shot-for-shot between Storm and Hayter, Baker and Soho were on the outside before The Outcasts took control of the bout.

Soho worked Hayter in the ring as the champion sought the hot tag to Britt Baker. As Hayter neared her partner, Storm put stop to the tag by wiping Baker from the apron. Storm tagged in, and it was her turn to work slow and meticulous offense on Hayter before bringing Soho back in.

Saraya found herself getting involved behind the referee's back before Hayter managed to fight her way out and tag Baker in. The hot tag included a sling blade from Baker to Storm, followed by a superkick to Soho.

After some back-and-forth action, Hayter hit Storm with a sliding lariat, but the pin was broken up at two. Storm thought she had won the match shortly afterward after Baker had been struck with the women's title belt without the referee noticing.

Baker kicked out at two before rallying back to take control. Soho kicked out of the Panama Sunrise but had no choice but to tap out to the Lockjaw.

Result: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite via submission

Grade: B+

The Elite came out to cut a promo on the Blackpool Combat Club. Bryan Danielson interrupted Kenny Omega on the screen before Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli descended upon the ring to ambush Kenny and the Young Bucks.

The brawl saw the BCC take control before Don Callis brought out Konosuke Takeshita to make the save. The segment closed with Takeshita standing with The Elite.

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW TNT Championship

Hobbs started off strong, getting the better of an exchange and landing multiple belly-to-belly suplexes. It was taken to the outside, with Wardlow driving his opponent over the barricade and out into the fans.

The pair fought in the crowd before Wardlow brought Hobbs back into the ring area and Hobbs started to make a retreat. Wardlow seemingly went for a spear but found himself charged into the steel steps when Hobbs sidestepped.

Back in the ring, Hobbs was surely in control with slow and meticulous offense. Wardlow fought back while on the top rope before landing a Swanton Bomb to the champion. With the pair on their feet they exchanged clubbing blows before Wardlow powered through and landed consecutive German Suplexes.

There was a brief spot between Arn Anderson and QT Marshall which Marshall fled from, only for Penta El Zero Miedo to ambush him on the ramp. Wardlow signaled for the Powerbomb Symphony in the ring to capture the TNT title after a surprising three-count.

Result: Wardlow def. Powerhouse Hobbs to win the AEW TNT Championship

Grade: B+

Komander vs. Jay White

Komander took the early stages of the bout with his fast-paced offense. White regained control when Komander went for a moonsault to the outside, Switchblade avoided the move and planted Komander with a suplex on the apron.

There was a brief interaction between White on the outside with Shawn Spears who stood spectating. White planted his opponent with chops, which Spears graded with laminated numbers he was holding.

White tried to put Spears behind with a pinfall but Komander kicked out of both attempts. Komander rallied back and almost had White pinned with a roll-up but for a millisecond. But the comeback was short-lived as Switchblade returned fire with his signature chops to the chest.

Komander rallied back once more and delivered his amazing rope-walk dive to the outside before hitting a shooting star press and drawing a two-count. He further landed a Pheonix Splash but again drew just a two-count. Komander had White locked in a submission before Switchblade reversed the move into a half-and-half suplex followed by Blade Runner for the pinfall.

Result: Jay White def. Komander on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: A

After the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter as he announced Komander had been signed officially to AEW.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho met in the middle of the ring for a promo segment. Cole talked about his admiration for Y2J which was not reciprocated. Instead Jericho laid into Cole before ambushing him.

Britt Baker emerged to save her boyfriend but The Outcasts emerged to help Jericho. They beat down Baker while Cole was forced to watch.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

The JAS trio attacked as soon as the Acclaimed and Gunn entered the ring, but they quickly turned things around. They kept Angelo Parker isolated with some quick tags and double-team moves. Gunn and Hager traded power moves. 'Daddy A*s' almost hit his finisher, but Hager picked him up for a slam to get a two-count.

Bowens and Matt Menard tagged in and started exchanging strikes. Parker nailed Bowens with his comb but it wasn't able to end the match. Gunn took it from him and broke it before Bowens and Caster finished Parker off with the Mic Drop.

Result: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker on AEW Dynamite via pinfall.

Grade: C

Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy in AEW Dynamite's main event

The pair got off to a hot start as Darby Allin was shown to be watching on from the rafters. Not long into the match and Guevara had already landed a Spanish Fly from the top rope down to the floor.

Sammy rolled into the ring as the referee made the count but Jungle Boy followed shortly after. Guevara kicked Jungle Boy back out of the ring before throwing him into the guard rail. The pair then exchanged chops to the chest as they fought in the crowd.

Guevara took control and had Jungle Boy down in the middle of the ring a short while after. The pair left it all in the ring as they went back-and-forth before Guevara had to escape the Snare Trap with the rope break.

Jungle Boy took to the top rope but Guevara hit a dropkick to the outside which sent him flying through the table in the timekeeper's area. Guevara grabbed the referee and MJF emerged to attack Jungle Boy on the outside, allowing for Guevara to win this week's AEW Dynamite main event by count-out.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite via count-out

Grade: C-

What did you make of this week's AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

