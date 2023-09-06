"He’d actually cry real tears," "Can you blame him?" - Fans feel Cody Rhodes can't return to AEW because of former WWE Superstar

Fans have mentioned that Cody Rhodes may not be able to return to AEW following a certain star's recent gimmick. The gimmick in question is that of former WWE star Christian Cage.

Christian Cage has had a habit of confronting stars who coincidentally had fathers who were not with them anymore. This started with Jack Perry, whose father was the late Luke Perry, a well-known actor. He also recently did this with Nick Wayne. Cage confronted these stars and made it known to them that because their real-life fathers had passed, he could be their father figure.

One fan jokingly brought up how Christian Cage could be a reason why Cody Rhodes never returns to AEW. Fans have brought up how The American Nightmare fits the demographic of Cage's targets, and he might bring up his father, Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and insult him.

Several fans immediately understood the reference and agreed. A fan posted a compilation of Christian Cage insulting fathers for others to understand the joke. One fan even said that he hoped to see this if WWE and AEW had a crossover type of event.

Several fans thought that Rhodes would take it personally and even shed real tears.

Others claimed that because it was Dusty Rhodes who would be insulted, many fans would be insulted as well, and they joked how fans would jump the barrier to go to Cage.

Cody Rhodes' theme song hits a new milestone

Since his AEW days, Cody Rhodes has been rocking 'Kingdom' by Downstait as his theme song. This has accompanied his American Nightmare persona. Fans were shocked when he was able to bring this to WWE and have already added to an already upbeat entrance by singing along to the song.

On Twitter, Downstait revealed that the song had garnered 30 million streams on the music platform Spotify and thanked the fans who made this all possible.

"3 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 ! THIRTY MILLION SPOTIFY STREAMS!! You guys are incredible! Thank you!! said the band in an official tweet.

Cody Rhodes is arguably one of the most popular stars in wrestling today. He is the embodiment of a comeback story and was recently instrumental in bringing Jey Uso to RAW after he quit The Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' current run? Let us know in the comments section below.

