Photo: Cody Rhodes’ WWE popularity breaks another major record 

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has skyrocketed to the top of the company's food chain. Recently, a prime example of The American Nightmare's popularity with the fans being showcased.

The Grandson of a Plummer has become one of the promotion's top stars, playing a role in breaking venue, merchandise, and live event records. While his skills in the ring are notable, one of the biggest connections the WWE Universe has with Rhodes is his theme song, "Kingdom," with fans screaming "WHOA-OH" during his entrance, becoming its own phenomenon.

Today, Downstait, the band that created the entrance theme, revealed that the song "Kingdom" has surpassed over 30 million streams on Spotify.

"3 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 ! THIRTY MILLION SPOTIFY STREAMS!! You guys are incredible! Thank you!!", said the band in an official tweet"

To put these numbers into context, according to Spotify itself, "Kingdom" is not only Downstait's most streamed song on the platform, but it's also the most streamed wrestling theme song created by the band as well.

This includes The Miz's "I Came To Play," Dolph Ziggler's "Here To Show The World," and even AEW's Britt Baker's theme song "The Epic."

Cody Rhodes began using "Kingdom" as his official theme song following his departure from WWE in 2016.

Could Cody Rhodes be moving to SmackDown?

During the September 4 edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Official Adam Pearce revealed in a backstage segment that SmackDown would receive "trade compensation" due to Jey Uso jumping ship to the red brand.

As of this writing, there has been no announcement as to which individual or individuals could be headed to SmackDown. However, the most popular prediction amongst the WWE Universe is that the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, will be joining the Blue Brand.

Following the announcement by Pearce, fans flooded social media with their thoughts and predictions, making it clear that they want Rhodes to join Roman Reigns on Friday nights to get one step closer to "Finish the Story."

Rhodes has made it very clear over the past year that his number one goal upon returning to WWE is to become WWE Universal Champion.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is headed to SmackDown? Who would you like to see Cody Rhodes face before a rematch with Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

