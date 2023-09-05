"It's time to finish the story" - WWE fans react to Cody Rhodes possibly moving to SmackDown

The WWE Universe believes that Cody Rhodes could be moving to SmackDown following Adam Pearce's announcement on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback last Saturday night, where he introduced Jey Uso as the newest addition to the red brand. The former Bloodline member returned to the show this week, and during a backstage segment, Adam Pearce informed him that SmackDown will be getting trade compensation soon now that he's on RAW.

It wasn't revealed which superstar will be moving to the blue brand or when it will happen. Since Cody Rhodes broke the news that Jey would be switching brands, fans on Twitter have been speculating that he's the one who will be traded to Friday nights.

This will allow Rhodes to reignite his feud with Roman Reigns, which could then lead to a match between the two stars for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is set to return to WWE RAW next week

WWE announced that The American Nightmare will make his return to RAW next week. He was absent from the show this week and last week as well, although he showed up in the arena both times for the live crowd.

It's possible that Cody Rhodes could announce he's been traded to SmackDown. He still wants to finish the story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which Roman Reigns holds.

Cody was unable to get the job done at WrestleMania 39 back in April when he collided with The Tribal Chief. If the two stars end up facing each other again at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, The American Nightmare has to win, as he cannot afford another loss.

It'll be interesting to see how his path to the title turns out to be. Winning the Royal Rumble match again and choosing Roman Reigns as his opponent would guarantee him a match for the gold.

Cody Rhodes came back to WWE to win the coveted title, and he's going to do everything he can to do that, even if it includes surpassing 29 more superstars in the Rumble to get there.

Would you like to see another match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena