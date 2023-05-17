"He is a half-breed Samoan!" - When WWE Hall of Famer slammed Samoa Joe

Professional wrestling has seen its fair share of famous Samoans, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, AEW star Samoa Joe is not one of them. In fact, he's only "half-bred."

Back in 2009 during his time with TNA Wrestling, wrestling icon Scott Steiner had it out for the current ROH Television Champion due to Joe's "Nation of Violence" gimmick getting in the way of the Main Event Mafia ruling the company with an iron fist.

Scott was so angry at Joe sticking his nose into the Main Event Mafia's business that during an ad-break on a 2009 episode of Impact!, Steiner slammed the current AEW star for not being a real Samoan.

"Listen, Sting and Kurt [Angle] are men, we're not like The Frontline and we're going to settle it like men. See I was brought in here to be a hitman. There's two things I do very well: I fight, and I put my freaks horizontal. Samoa Joe cuts his hair, puts his own facial paint on so he's supposed to be some tough guy like he's going to scare me or something. Listen, he's a FAT, OUT OF SHAPE, WANNABE SAMOAN! See I know Samoans and he's no 'half-breed.' He is a 'half-breed' Samoan! I know pure-bredded Samoans, and he is half-bred."

Steiner had a habit of coming after Samoa Joe's physique, calling him fat at any opportunity he could get. That's how angry he made Scott Steiner, the Big Bad Booty Daddy couldn't go five minutes without telling someone how fat Joe was.

In a strange turn of events, Joe would end up becoming a member of The Main Event Mafia at Slammiversary 2009 after helping Kurt Angle retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. It's unclear whether Scott had a change of heart when it came to Joe's physique when they became stablemates, but knowing Steiner, probably not.

Samoa Joe was also the target in another legendary Scott Steiner promo

The previous year in TNA Wrestling, Samoa Joe had a lengthy run with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He defeated Kurt Angle at Lockdown 2008 to win the belt, with his first defense on pay-per-view was set for the Sacrifice 2008 event against Scott Steiner and Angle (who was later replaced by Kaz due to injury).

During the build-up to Sacrifice 2008, Scott Steiner was asked about the upcoming triple-threat match, which led Scott to cut one of the most legendary promos in the history of wrestling for both the right and wrong reasons: The Steiner Math Promo.

Steiner laid out how little chance Joe had of retaining his title at Sacrifice, with Scott coming to the conclusion that the champion only had an eight and one-third percent chance of leaving the event as the winner.

With that in mind, Scott claimed he had a 141 and one-third percent chance of leaving as champion because Kurt Angle knew he wouldn't win. Despite all of those odds stacked against him, Samoa Joe left Sacrifice as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

