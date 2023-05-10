"He's been at almost every show" - Kenny Omega says former WWE Champion is the 'MVP of AEW'

AEW star Kenny Omega is considered one of the biggest stars on the roster, but recently The Cleaner admitted that he's not the MVP of the promotion. Surprisingly, Omega named Jon Moxley for this title, despite currently being in a heated feud with him.

Moxley and Omega's history in AEW hasn't been one of comradery and respect. Most notably, The Cleaner dethroned The Purveyor of Violence to capture the world championship in 2020 with help from Don Calis.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega passed on the title of MVP and explained why Jon Moxley is more deserving.

“If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me, it’s Jon Moxley. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list. Maybe that’s what makes this feud so interesting."

Omega continued:

"It’s someone with the notoriety from Japan against someone who was a top player from WWE. And Jon hasn’t stopped working. I was injured, but now that I’m healed up, it’s beautiful that we can restart the song and dance between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Moxley recently opened up about his continuing struggle with substance abuse and remarked on all the progress he's made since going into rehab.

The former AEW World Champion also compared his career with Jon Moxley's

Kenny Omega recently expressed that his career might not last very long, likely due to all the injuries he's sustained over the years. According to the star, he's very aware of the amount of time he has left and is doing the most to make it matter.

Continuing in the same interview, Omega recalled his history with Moxley and how the star seemingly went to Japan to learn more about The Cleaner's style.

"Our first-ever match was the Lights Out match, which is not supposed to be in my wheelhouse. Oppositely, after Jon came to AEW, he went out to Japan in the G1 [Climax tournament] to see what it was like to be Kenny Omega." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega from AEW Full Gear 2019. Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega from AEW Full Gear 2019. https://t.co/uaTMEsyA1M

Omega also noted how interesting the contrast between their two journies has been and how he wants to beat Moxley in his element. Fans won't want to miss Dynamite tonight, where The Cleaner will have one more chance to prove himself against The Purveyor of Violence in a Steel Cage match.

