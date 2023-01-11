"He’s gonna p*ss people off" - WWE Hall of Famer gets honest about Jeff Jarrett's intentions on AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has certainly caused a stir since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, and a fellow Hall of Famer has weighed in on how he thinks his run is going in AEW.

The man in question is none other than the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who fought Jarrett in his final match in July 2022. That night, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The duo now competes as a tag team in AEW.

Jarrett shocked the world when he made his debut for AEW in November 2022, breaking a guitar over Darby Allin's head and vowing to destroy everything that All Elite Wrestling stands for.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, "To Be The Man," Ric Flair lavished praise on Jeff Jarrett for his work in AEW so far, with Jarrett's old-school heel mentality being one thing that has shone through on screen.

"Because he knows how to old school talk. He knows how to be a heel. He doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s gonna p*ss people off. I’m sure they have given Jeff free hand to interview and say what he thinks, and that’s where the heat comes. Once again, if you don’t feel it, when you walk out there, whether it’s, and obviously it’s not real animosity, but he is saying things that make people mad.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Flair even went as far as to say that Jarrett and Jay Lethal should hold the AEW Tag Team Championships at one point, as he thinks it wouldn't be a bad move.

“I think they looked great together. I said Jeff is a working fool and I’ve always been a huge fan of Jay Lethal. To me, it wouldn’t be a bad move to put the titles on them.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal missed their chance to become AEW Tag Team Champions twice last week!

Ric Flair's suggestion of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal becoming AEW Tag Team Champions almost came true. However, shenanigans got in the way of the former TNA stars holding the gold.

Jarrett and Lethal looked to have beaten The Acclaimed on the January 4th edition of AEW Dynamite when the referee counted to three. However, the decision was reversed by Aubrey Edwards, who pointed out that Sonjay Dutt interfered in the deciding pinfall.

This led to a rematch taking place at the Battle of the Belts V event on January 6th, only this time the bout was contested under no-holds-barred rules. Despite being able to get away with everything they wanted, Jarrett and Lethal came up short for the second time in the space of just a few days.

