"He's doing the same sh*t" - Jim Cornette worried about recently-signed star's AEW future despite blockbuster match on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on what the future holds for AEW's newest signing Action Andretti

Andretti shocked the world on the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite. He pulled off a huge upset by defeating former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

"The Ocho" was looking to use the match as a way to bounce back after losing to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle. Instead, he suffered a further setback at the hands of Andretti, who was awarded an All Elite Wrestling contract after his win.

But will Action Andretti last in All Elite Wrestling? Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling legend believes that he might not make that much of a splash. He added that the new signee has a very similar moveset to those already on the AEW roster:

“He may be a good kid, I don’t know how old he is, like I said, he’s probably not going to get a lot bigger. But right now you can tell that he’s doing the same s**t that everybody else does in the independent matches, running up and down the ropes and flipping and things. But he’s not ready to be even be Daniel Garcia in this environment, he’s in way over his head. We will probably never see him again on Dynamite, he’ll be on Dark or Elevation now that he’s signed but you’ve got to do something with him.” [2:27:54-2:28:18]

Andretti was a part of the recent AEW Dark tapings that took place on December 17th. Until those episodes air on YouTube, only time will tell if he can capitalize on this huge career highlight.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Action Andretti has a well established career outside of AEW

While he is an unknown entity to those who don't explore the independent wrestling scene, Action Andretti has already achieved some impressive accolades outside of All Elite Wrestling.

At the time of writing, he is the current MCW Heavyweight Champion, having won the title in October 2022. He has already made a successful defense of his crown against former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Andretti has also crossed paths with a number of current and former AEW roster members, having competed against the likes of Brian Cage, Matt Sydal, and Jay Lethal. He has also shared the ring with names from All Elite Wrestling's past, including Joey Janela, Jack Evans, and Lio Rush.

What do you think Action Andretti will achieve in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes