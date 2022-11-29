"He’s a tired hurt old man" - Wrestling fans compare Roman Reigns to controversial former WWE Champion after he was heated with top star backstage 

Wrestling fans on Twitter have compared Roman Reigns to former WWE Champion and AEW World Champion CM Punk after recent reports.

According to Fightful Select, Reigns had heat with Kevin Owens due to a miscommunicated spot at Survivor Series WarGames.

Taking to Twitter, fans recalled Punk's infamous post-All Out press conference in September, when he took shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to a backstage brawl between himself and The Elite.

Fans on social media questioned WWE's professionalism and drew comparisons between Reigns and Punk.

Punk has been absent from AEW since reports of his backstage brawl with The Elite. Meanwhile, he has appeared in Cage Fighting Fury Championships, providing commentary for the MMA promotion.

On the other hand, Omega and The Young Bucks returned to the promotion at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view. They unsuccessfully challenged Death Triangle in a match for the AEW World Trios Championships.

This led to a massive announcement, with Tony Khan confirming a Best of Seven Series between the two teams. On last week's edition of Dynamite in Chicago, PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta once again walked out with the win.

Midway through the match, Omega and The Bucks mocked Punk in front of a very rowdy crowd in his hometown.

Roman Reigns broke his silence after The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns didn't comment regarding The Bloodline's historic win at Survivor Series WarGames until his latest tweet. The Head of the Table was also absent from the post-Survivor Series press conference.

Instead, he took to Twitter to send out a bold two-word message suggesting that The Bloodline is levels above the rest. The 37-year-old also posted a photo of his faction from WarGames.

"Levels above. #Bloodline #SurvivorSeries"

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline will appear on this week's SmackDown.

