Roman Reigns breaks silence with two-word tweet after Bloodline's historic win at Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns finally made his first comment after The Bloodline secured a huge win at Survivor Series WarGames.

On the back of an emphatic performance in Boston, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to post a photo of himself alongside his other stablemates.

Reigns' message was clear, as he simply tweeted a two-word message that read, 'Levels above.'

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

At WarGames, Reigns played a major role in The Bloodline's win, however, it wasn't he who secured the win for the faction on the night.

Eventually, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso worked alongside each other and ended up on the same page to get the job done. The Honorary Uce hit Kevin Owens with a low blow, followed up by a Helluva Kick. Jey finished off the job by pinning the former Universal Champion after connecting with a splash from the top rope.

Kurt Angle recently showed his acknowledgment toward Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle was previously an honorary member of The Shield. He stepped in for an absent Roman Reigns to team up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins a few years ago.

A legend of the business, the Olympic Gold Medalist has acknowledged Reigns' work in the business. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle noted that The Tribal Chief is the top guy in the entire business right now and has impressed many with his work:

"I acknowledge Roman Reigns, I acknowledge him as the top guy in the whole business right now. Really impressed with what he has been able to do,"

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38. He has successfully defended the title against numerous top stars and reports have suggested that he is once again likely to share the ring with Kevin Owens in early 2023 in a title bout.

As of right now, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Reigns and The Bloodline in general.

