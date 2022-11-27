WWE legend acknowledges Roman Reigns as the "top guy in the business" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Kurt Angle is a big fan of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, saying he acknowledges him as wrestling's top guy.

For the better part of the last two years, The Tribal Chief has been on a tear, destroying everyone in his path to achieve greatness. Many have attempted to dethrone him, including legends like John Cena, Goldberg, and more, but none have succeeded. On top of that, Roman Reigns is also the leader of The Bloodline, the most popular and dominant stable in WWE today.

His work has drawn near-universal praise from fans as well as veterans of the business. The latest to shower praise on him is Kurt Angle. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Angle unhesitatingly acknowledged Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer went as far as to acknowledge the Undisputed Universal Champion as the top guy in all of wrestling right now.

"I acknowledge Roman Reigns, I acknowledge him as the top guy in the whole business right now. Really impressed with what he has been able to do," said Kurt Angle. (4:00 - 4:07)

Roman Reigns was nervous about facing Jey Uso

Though their bond is tighter than ever today, Reigns and Jey Uso were embroiled in a heated feud in 2020. The pair competed in two show-stealing matches at Clash of the Champions and Hell in a Cell. Though Roman Reigns won both of those bouts, in a recent interview, he confessed of being nervous about facing Jey.

“I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with. I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself. I’m going to make everything look awesome as much as I can. So you have to keep up. At the end of the day, you have to be able to work up to this level and not seem out of place. And he didn’t, man, in so many ways,” said Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline stablemates were victorious at Survivor Series 2022, where they defeated Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match. It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Reigns now.

