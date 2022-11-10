"He's a world class performer" - Renee Paquette lavishes praise on top AEW star for perfectly imitating Jon Moxley

AEW personality Renee Paquette has given her honest opinion on what she thought of MJF's impression of her husband and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

In the build-up to their match at Full Gear, both MJF and Moxley have been cutting promos on each other, with the latest pair of promos coming on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

However, one that caught a lot of people's attention was when Renee Paquette had to interview Maxwell Jacob Friedman in front of a live audience, which led to the Salt of the Earth making an impression of Moxley in front of his wife.

But what did Renee think of it? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Paquette admitted that she actually thought MJF had the impression nailed down:

"It was actually a pretty good impression, not that we’re surprised by that MJF is MJF, he’s a world class performer." [From 12:21 to 12:26]

Renee stated that she didn't know that MJF was going to do it until it happened, crediting his shoulder movements and the look on his face as two things that helped his impression massively:

"I didn’t see it prior to going out, I didn’t see [MJF] going over it I didn’t see anything like that, so me seeing it out there for the first time and being able to just like hear what he was saying, and anytime someone does that Jon [Moxley] mannerism, that’s like this big like shoulder movement, so anytime someone does that it’s pretty funny. But yeah, just like the lowered brow just like skulking around, I feel like MJF definitely did his due diligence in his Jon Moxley performance...little s**t." [From 12:28 to 12:54]

Jon Moxley will face MJF in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022

While MJF might be able to get people laughing with his impression of Jon Moxley, it will be no laughing matter when the two men meet in the main event of the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Friedman stated in his promo that he is sick of other things overshadowing his moments and vowed to himself that Full Gear would be his moment and no one else's.

In response, Jon Moxley cut a promo later in the night stating that he doesn't believe MJF is anything like the devil he calls himself, and at Full Gear, he's going to teach him a lesson he will never forget.

Who do you think will walk out of Full Gear as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes