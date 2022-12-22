"Held him back so [Roman] Reigns could have the floor" - Twitter criticizes WWE for robbing potential dream match involving AEW star at WrestleMania

The Twitterverse was recently riled up over the missed opportunity of a match between a top AEW star and Triple H, due to Roman Reigns being seemingly prioritized in WWE.
Back during Jon Moxley's run in the Stamford-based company, he had several altercations with some of the best superstars on the roster. His rivalry with Triple H gained a lot of attention from fans, which was predicted to be a feud to look out for at WrestleMania 32. However, Brock Lesnar was later scheduled to face the Purveyor of Violence at the pay-per-view, which the latter lost.
Due to the potentially great feud with Triple H being ended unsatisfactorily, many fans shared their frustration on Twitter. Several tweets indicated that Roman Reigns being pushed more inadvertently resulted in Moxley being mishandled.
AEW star Jon Moxley was previously praised by a WWE legend
While The Purveyor of Violence may not have had the best booking in the Stamford-based promotion, his individual skills have been acknowledged by many veterans, including Kurt Angle.
In an exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle went as far as to compare Moxley to the iconic star, Stone Cold Steve Austin. While Austin and the BCC member do share a similar personality, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the latter is the modern version of Austin.
"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works. As long as you are able to make it look real and feel real, you're gonna have an incredible character that's gonna be succesful." [From 0:24 to 0:42]
Jon Moxley has had a great run in AEW so far, bagging the World Title three times. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
Do you think Jon Moxley should return to WWE again? Sound off in the comments below!
A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here