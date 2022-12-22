"Held him back so [Roman] Reigns could have the floor" - Twitter criticizes WWE for robbing potential dream match involving AEW star at WrestleMania

The Twitterverse was recently riled up over the missed opportunity of a match between a top AEW star and Triple H, due to Roman Reigns being seemingly prioritized in WWE.

Back during Jon Moxley's run in the Stamford-based company, he had several altercations with some of the best superstars on the roster. His rivalry with Triple H gained a lot of attention from fans, which was predicted to be a feud to look out for at WrestleMania 32. However, Brock Lesnar was later scheduled to face the Purveyor of Violence at the pay-per-view, which the latter lost.

Due to the potentially great feud with Triple H being ended unsatisfactorily, many fans shared their frustration on Twitter. Several tweets indicated that Roman Reigns being pushed more inadvertently resulted in Moxley being mishandled.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle This should have been the main event at Wrestlemania 32. This should have been the main event at Wrestlemania 32. https://t.co/sNiZUmbHwG

Puro Pinche Sports @PincheSportsPod @JustTalkWrestle I just don’t think Triple H should’ve been in the main event. Could’ve given us a proper Ambrose vs Reigns for the title while Rollins was injured. @JustTalkWrestle I just don’t think Triple H should’ve been in the main event. Could’ve given us a proper Ambrose vs Reigns for the title while Rollins was injured.

мycaн J @IAmMycahJ @JustTalkWrestle I couldn’t agree with you more. From mid-2015 to early-2016, Ambrose was the most over babyface at the time. He was ready to breakout and WWE really held him back so Reigns could have the floor. @JustTalkWrestle I couldn’t agree with you more. From mid-2015 to early-2016, Ambrose was the most over babyface at the time. He was ready to breakout and WWE really held him back so Reigns could have the floor.

The Silvered Grunion @silveredgrunion @IAmMycahJ @JustTalkWrestle I remember people arguing at the time over cena or Ambrose. And I always thought there was room for both. Cena was superman, the good guy of good guys,, Ambrose was Batman with that harder edge and darker tone. Just like hogan/warrior, bret/hbk, austin/rock, polar opposites @IAmMycahJ @JustTalkWrestle I remember people arguing at the time over cena or Ambrose. And I always thought there was room for both. Cena was superman, the good guy of good guys,, Ambrose was Batman with that harder edge and darker tone. Just like hogan/warrior, bret/hbk, austin/rock, polar opposites https://t.co/izVY9A4Aac

Anti authority, does what he likes, doesn't take anything seriously

Shame his attitude towards the WWE title ruined it for him, but if they just saw past that... @JustTalkWrestle To think they could have had this generations Austin with AmbroseAnti authority, does what he likes, doesn't take anything seriouslyShame his attitude towards the WWE title ruined it for him, but if they just saw past that... @JustTalkWrestle To think they could have had this generations Austin with AmbroseAnti authority, does what he likes, doesn't take anything seriouslyShame his attitude towards the WWE title ruined it for him, but if they just saw past that...

Akshay Babhale @AkshayBabhale1 @JustTalkWrestle But it wasn't, because Vince McMahon's desire to push Roman Reigns down to our throat. @JustTalkWrestle But it wasn't, because Vince McMahon's desire to push Roman Reigns down to our throat.

Tim Huguenin @THuguenin @JustTalkWrestle No it should have been Dean vs Roman with Roman turning heel mid match and winning the title from Dean @JustTalkWrestle No it should have been Dean vs Roman with Roman turning heel mid match and winning the title from Dean

Mdweda @mdulocal @JustTalkWrestle Wouldn't have made sense for Dean to beat HHH if he was never meant to be the guy though loved Dean but Roman was always the guy WWE where betting on Seth was the 2nd it was never gonna be Dean nd his character to end hunters last Reign as champion @JustTalkWrestle Wouldn't have made sense for Dean to beat HHH if he was never meant to be the guy though loved Dean but Roman was always the guy WWE where betting on Seth was the 2nd it was never gonna be Dean nd his character to end hunters last Reign as champion

Matt Roberts @MRoberts85 @Blade___McG @JustTalkWrestle Was at this show, Ambrose was on fire. Would have loved to see him win but there was no chance of it happening @Blade___McG @JustTalkWrestle Was at this show, Ambrose was on fire. Would have loved to see him win but there was no chance of it happening

AEW star Jon Moxley was previously praised by a WWE legend

While The Purveyor of Violence may not have had the best booking in the Stamford-based promotion, his individual skills have been acknowledged by many veterans, including Kurt Angle.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle went as far as to compare Moxley to the iconic star, Stone Cold Steve Austin. While Austin and the BCC member do share a similar personality, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the latter is the modern version of Austin.

"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works. As long as you are able to make it look real and feel real, you're gonna have an incredible character that's gonna be succesful." [From 0:24 to 0:42]

Jon Moxley has had a great run in AEW so far, bagging the World Title three times. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Jon Moxley should return to WWE again? Sound off in the comments below!

