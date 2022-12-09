"He has that attitude about him" - WWE legend hails major AEW star as the 'New Age Stone Cold Steve Austin' (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin's gimmick has been honed to adapt to the current pro-wrestling scene by AEW star Jon Moxley, according to WWE legend Kurt Angle.

Steve Austin is considered to be one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time by general consensus. His dominance during the Attitude Era in WWE is hailed as nothing short of spectacular, where he portrayed an anti-establishment gimmick.

According to Kurt Angle, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has also effectively employed the same principles in his character, with a few modifications to fit today's pro-wrestling scene. In a recent exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, he stated the following:

"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works. As long as you are able to make it look real and feel real, you're gonna have an incredible character that's gonna be succesful." [From 0:24 to 0:42]

You can check out the full video here:

The former AEW World Champion was also criticized recently

While Kurt Angle certainly thinks highly of Jon Moxley, Jim Cornette seemingly has a polar opposite opinion.

Speaking a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he stated the following:

"I am not saying he should't but I don't think that he's gonna be [a heel], and how are we gonna tell? Usually it's the heel that is the cheater and the bad*ss and the guy that drinks blood... and break bones and he does all this and that's who Moxley is as a babyface. The heel is supposed to be like that as a heel and then we switch his babyface... then the idea is they'll see this type of reckless, you know, Devil-may-care behaviour against the other heels. But Moxley cannot change in any way the way that he wrestles or talks or approaches anything, because he is never either a babyface or a heel. He's a delusional, not very impressive visually looking guy nearing 40 that talks a big game." [From 6:25 to 7:22]

Jon Moxley is set to face Konosuke Takeshita next on Rampage. It remains to be seen who will come out on top.

