"He's a delusional, not very impressive visually looking guy" - Jim Cornette on why former AEW World Champion's character needs an overhaul

Jim Cornette recently went off on a rant against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley recently lost his AEW World Championship title, partly due to William Regal's shocking betrayal at Full Gear. Despite the loss, however, Moxley has not shied away from exerting his dominant nature. In the latest episode of Dynamite, this led to Hangman Adam Page confronting the Purveyor of Violence and the segment blowing up into a massive brawl.

Speaking about the Moxley-Hangman storyline being set up, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Moxley turning heel on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast:

"I am not saying he should't but I don't think that he's gonna be [a heel], and how are we gonna tell? Usually it's the heel that is the cheater and the bad*ss and the guy that drinks blood... and break bones and he does all this and that's who Moxley is as a babyface. The heel is supposed to be like that as a heel and then we switch his babyface... then the idea is they'll see this type of reckless, you know, Devil-may-care behaviour against the other heels. But Moxley cannot change in any way the way that he wrestles or talks or approaches anything, because he is never either a babyface or a heel. He's a delusional, not very impressive visually looking guy nearing 40 that talks a big game." (6:25 - 7:22)

Jon Moxley also made a botch during the latest AEW Dynamite episode

While Cornette may be biased against Jon Moxley, the Purveyor of Violence has also made a few mistakes on his part.

Last week's Dynamite showed Moxley and Hangman going off at each other. Their fight spilled to the ringside as security staff ran in to break them up. For a moment in the tussle, Moxley fell off the ramp as he tried to run towards Hangman.

You can check out the clip here:

However, it remains to be seen what is next for Jon Moxley in AEW in the coming weeks.

