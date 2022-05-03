WWE RAW vs. AEW Dynamite - How All Elite Wrestling could put on a better show this week

With this week's WWE RAW in the books, it's safe to say the show was a success, especially considering how it successfully built the hype for this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash.

All the major storylines going into the pay-per-view received ample screentime, with all the performers giving their best. Be it the show-opening promo by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes promo war, AJ Styles' match with Damien Priest and more, all served their purpose perfectly.

Among those who would have kept a close on the episode must be AEW President Tony Khan, who'll be hoping to outdo RAW with this Wednesday's Dynamite. While All Elite Wrestling's flagship show is usually an easier watch with its crisp two-hour run time, it won't be an easy task for Dynamite this week.

How can AEW put up a better show than that WWE RAW?

While the creative writers of All Elite Wrestling certainly have a better idea of certain things, it's still fun to speculate on how they could turn the tide in their favor. Firstly, AEW has announced several intriguing matches for the show, including ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo's much-anticipated All Elite debut.

Apart from that, former WWE star Big Cass (now known as W. Morrissey) is also rumored to be making his debut in a battle of behemoths against Wardlow.

While these two matches will most certainly deliver, it'll be interesting to see how other bouts like Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish and Chris Jericho vs. Santana pan out.

It's also worth noting that apart from Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Jericho, not many top stars are scheduled to perform on the show. Tony Khan and co. could book an impromptu match for big stars like MJF, CM Punk, or Adam Cole to boost the star power on the episode.

One of the fans' gripes with AEW is the lack of focus on their women's division. Considering WWE RAW was main evented by female performers this week, Tony Khan could make some much-needed course corrections by having Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez headline the episode.

Dynamite could also tone down in back-to-back backstage interviews, giving fans a breather between matches and in-ring segments. Most importantly, AEW must stick to their guns and do what they do best, i.e., focus on in-ring action and progress storylines steadily ahead of Double or Nothing on May 29th.

Are you excited about this week's AEW Dynamite? Do you think the promotion could outdo WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

