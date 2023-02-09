Here's why The Acclaimed lost their titles on AEW Dynamite

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world was shocked as The Acclaimed lost their tag team championship. Here is why the former champions dropped their titles.

The main event of AEW Dynamite was the tag team title match between champions The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club. The feud between the two teams has been going on for a while, and the Gunns have been mocked and ridiculed throughout the rivalry.

The title change seems to have taken place to ensure that Austin and Colten do pose a serious threat to the former champions and the rest of the roster.

The Gunn Club never defeated the former tag team champions. When the match was initially announced, most fans believed that the champions retaining their titles was inevitable. WWE veteran Jim Cornette also shared his thoughts, claiming that The Gunns have been buried throughout this feud and will continue to be so.

Tony Khan and AEW seemingly teased this outcome a few weeks ago. On the special Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, the Gunn Club stunned the wrestling world by defeating former ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Given that The Gunns cheated to win the tag team titles, The Acclaimed will demand a rematch, and the rematch could take place at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view.

Do you think the former champions can reclaim the titles in the rematch? Sound off in the comments section below.

