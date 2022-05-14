Hikaru Shida alleges AEW removed her from Owen Hart Foundation Tournament despite her not being injured

Hikaru Shida has seemingly leveled severe allegations against AEW for removing her from the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

On this week's Rampage, Tony Schiavone revealed that Shida won't be competing in the contest due to an injury she sustained during her recent street fight match with Serena Deeb. During the segment, it was announced that Kris Statlander will replace Hikaru Shida Red Velvet's opponent for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament quarter-finals round.

However, Shida quashed the announcement, tweeting that she had wrestled four times since the Street Fight, where she seemingly got injured. The former AEW Women's Champion, currently in her home county of Japan, also alleged that Tony Khan's promotion didn't respect Japanese wrestling.

Furthermore, Hikaru Shida also apologized to fans for no longer being a participant in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. Check out her tweet below:

"Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show. But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too."

In another tweet, Shida added that she was happy for Kris Statlander and was looking forward to enjoying her vacation in Japan. Here's the tweet:

"I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now.And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had. Be positive!"

Check out the full results of this week's Rampage here.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has dominated AEW's programming in recent weeks

While Hikaru Shida's absence is disappointing, fans look forward to the talented female contestants in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho have already qualified for the semi-final rounds after winning their matches on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, respectively.

Soho will now collide with the winner of the match between Red Velvet and Kris Statlander that goes down on next week's episode of Rampage. On the other hand, Storm would face the winner of Britt Baker's match from the upcoming edition of Dynamite, where the latter will compete against a mystery opponent.

Who should win the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava