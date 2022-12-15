House of Black decimates Cody Rhodes' ex-stablemates; Jobber pins WWE legend - The Best and Worst of AEW Winter is Coming 2022

AEW Winter is Coming 2022 has come to an end and it certainly offered a lot of wrestling for fans to get stuck into.

To kick off the show, The Elite entered their fourth match in the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle with the Trios titles on the line. With Death Triangle 2-1 up, it was an opportunity for the former champs to equalize the series. Ruby Soho and Tay Melo also sought to settle their differences in a physical affair on the night.

Chris Jericho looked to get back on track after Final Battle. The House of Black made their long-awaited return to the ring and Jungle Boy outsmarted The Machine Brian Cage and Prince Nana.

In the main event, MJF put both the AEW title and Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line as he faced Ricky Starks. 'Absolute' had forged a path to his title match with wins in both the World Title Eliminator Tournament and the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. This was MJF's first title defense since stealing the win against Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

Within the special iteration of Dynamite sat some fantastic moments. But not all was right throughout the night. So let's take a look at the best and worst of AEW Winter is Coming 2022.

#5 (Worst) A weak way to start the Bryan Danielson and MJF AEW title feud

MJF successfully completed his first AEW World Title defense as he fended off the explosive Ricky Starks. As can be expected, he didn't take the straight route and went low and painful for the blow to win the title.

Afterward, Bryan Danielson emerged to confront The Long Islander and chased him out of the arena. It appeared as though Bryan could have conceivably caught his rival but he inexplicably gave up when he was right next to him.

The foundation of the feud was MJF straight-up hospitalizing Bryan's mentor William Regal. The same mentor Danielson had begged Jon Moxley not to destroy two weeks ago and claimed was a father figure. It didn't feel as though Bryan wanted to get his hands on his rival.

All in all, it didn't feel like a punchy start to an emotionally charged feud. It just felt like a generic spot used to fill time and a lukewarm way of informing fans what was next.

#4 (Best) The Elite vs Death Triangle Best of Seven series gets gimmick matches

On one hand, The Elite vs Death Triangle Best of Seven series was a surefire way of making sure there was a great match on the card for seven weeks. The storyline called for it, as the two teams embarked on their quest to prove who was the superior trio.

On the other hand, expecting fans to enjoy seven separate contests between the same teams without any considerable changes to the circumstances is slightly naive. Especially when there are so many fresh match-ups AEW's megastar roster has yet to provide.

It seems as though that critique made its way to creative, as it was confirmed after yet another tainted win for Death Triangle that the next bout would be No Disqualification. Kenny Omega made the challenge so that both teams would be allowed to use weapons like PAC, Penta and Fenix have done before.

Further along the night, it was announced that Match Six and Seven if they occur will be Falls Count Anywhere and a Ladder Match respectively. It helps freshen the series up and add a bit of variety to each clash, and given the names in the ring each bout is sure to have its own identity now.

#3 (Worst) Considerably less moments than in recent years

This might be a bit harsh considering the tumultuous year that AEW has had. But at the same time, it did feel like Winter is Coming 2022 didn't deliver on the hype compared to previous years.

AEW Winter is Coming 2020 set the benchmark with the debut of WCW Icon Sting. As well as that, Kenny Omega turned heel to capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. Omega's title win was followed by the shocking revelation that he would be appearing at IMPACT Wrestling, opening the Multiverse of wrestling for the next year.

Winter is Coming 2021 featured a monumental battle between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. Their brutally physical contest came to a halt at the sixty-minute mark, with the pair going to a Time Limit Draw.

This year, despite being good, it lacked the moments that make a marquee show what it is. There were no shocking heel turns, revelations, or debuts. It was a night of good wrestling, but sometimes the good wrestling needs something else that was just not there tonight.

#2 (Best) Chris Jericho is shockingly upset by a seeming enhancement talent

This was amazing. Chris Jericho, the first-ever WWF Undisputed Champion, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, lost to a 24-year-old unsigned enhancement talent. The atmosphere of the bout very much echoed that of John Cena's debut against Kurt Angle. Only Angle survived a potential upset that night, Chris Jericho didn't.

Jericho sought to gain a rebound victory after his humiliating submission loss to Claudio Castagnoli. After submitting to the Swing, Y2J clamored to remind the fans who he was. The fans were entirely behind his opponent, Action Andretti, and made it clear they wanted an upset.

Chants of "Let's go Jobber" showered the indie sensation as he surprisingly kicked out of the Codebreaker and only went one step further to steal the victory. An eruption of cheers from the bemused crowd combined with the fact that Tony Khan announced he had signed Andretti only serves to cement the feel-good factor to this story.

#1 (Best) The House of Black feel legitimized in their return

Prior to their last trios contest at AEW All Out, such a dark cloud loomed over the once-promising faction. They were destitute, suffering major loss after major loss, and unable to gather the traction befitting their Gothic aura. They have since returned and a bit of time has made all the difference.

There appears to be a new drive and focus from the group. They carry themselves in a way that feels even more dangerous and they showed that in their return to action tonight.

Malakai Black sat and watched as Julia Hart spat black mist in the face of Nick Comoroto. Brody King and Buddy Matthews ensured the rest of the Factory members were incapacitated. This allowed Black to isolate one member standing, QT Marshall, to score the win.

Their win and the manner in which they achieved it served only to cement the faction back in AEW. It's surely only a matter of time before they turn their attention to the bigger trios in the division.

