How was AEW star Swerve Strickland associated with WWE SmackDown faction Hit Row?

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row made a return to the company. AEW's Swerve Strickland was a member of the faction.

The trio of Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab were reintroduced on WWE television as the OG3. The duo of Adonis and Dolla defeated a couple of local competitors.

Swerve Strickland is a former member of Hit Row. In October of 2020, he faced Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and during their match Adonis came to the aid of the former NXT star.

The duo eventually joined forces with Top Dolla and it was during the group's tenure on NXT that Scott won the NXT North American Championship. The win marked the first major accomplishment for Hit Row in WWE.

In 2021, the faction was called up to the main roster and joined SmackDown. Scott and Top Dolla represented the group inside the ring, whereas B-Fab and Adonis cornered them.

Unfortunately, B-Fab was surprisingly released by WWE in November 2021. Other members of the group were also let go 15 days later and Hit Row's first tenure in WWE came to an end.

Swerve Strickland signed with AEW after his release from WWE

Swerve Strickland was signed by AEW after being released by WWE. Earlier this year at the Revolution pay-per-view, he made his debut and signed his contract.

His in-ring debut saw him beat another former WWE star in the form of Tony Nese and shortly afterward, Strickland formed an alliance with Keith Lee. The duo entered a feud with Team Taz and dubbed themselves as "Swerve In Our Glory".

After a few unsuccessful attempts, the two former WWE stars won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Fyter Fest Night 1 by defeating The Young Bucks and Team Taz in a Triple or Nothing Match.

