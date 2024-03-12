How did AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry meet? A detailed timeline of their relationship

The wrestling world recently learned that AEW stars CJ Perry and Miro ended their marriage after seven years. Known to be a dynamic couple on and off screen, the development has shocked fans. It has led to several people wanting to know more about how the two superstars met.

CJ Perry and Miro met through wrestling. In an interview from the past, Miro mentioned he and Perry were initially friends as they would ride together between shows. However, since they were always next to each other in the car, Miro felt there was something special.

To sum it up, Miro and CJ Perry began dating during their WWE run in 2015. While they were also an on-screen couple during this time, their story in the promotion revolved around their breaking up. However, in reality, the duo had only grown close, which led to their marriage in 2016.

While Miro and Perry's separation might come as a shock to many, they will continue to be friends. In an interview with TMZ, Perry mentioned that she and Miro have decided to move on as friends and hopefully as onscreen characters somewhere down the road.

CJ Perry recently announced her appearances during WrestleMania 40 week

Despite being in AEW currently, it can be said that some of CJ Perry's best work in wrestling came during her time with WWE. Known as Lana in the Stamford-based promotion, Perry was part of many iconic moments. However, she's been committed to AEW since last year after departing her previous company in 2021.

Recently, the 38-year-old announced some appearances she will be making during WrestleMania 40 week. On the social media platform Instagram, Perry mentioned she would be part of Wrestlecon in Philadelphia on April 4th and 5th. She also said a couple of announcements and gifts are coming soon.

"Come, meet me this Saturday in #NY and the 29th in Indianapolis, @bigeventny ! Meet me at #Wrestlecon in Philadelphia April 4th and 5th ! And add me to your favorites because a couple big announcements & gifts are coming soon," wrote Perry.

When Perry makes an appearance at Wrestlecon, she can expect to have many fans lining up to meet her. Despite not being involved in a significant storyline in AEW, Perry has managed to create quite a following for herself.