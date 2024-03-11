CJ Perry’s (fka Lana) appearance announced for WrestleMania 40 weekend

CJ Perry, fka Lana, recently announced that she has been booked in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania XL weekend.

Perry is a former WWE Superstar who was signed to WWE from 2013 to 2021. She was a manager to her current husband Miro, then known as Rusev. In June 2021, she was released from the promotion.

The 38-year-old star made her AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October 2023. The latter was recently managing Andrade El Idolo, who left AEW for WWE in January this year. She has been on a hiatus as she is nursing her finger injury which got infected in December.

Recently, she took to Instagram to announce her appearance at Indianapolis on March 29 and at Wrestlecon on April 4 and April 5 in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

"Come, meet me this Saturday in #NY and the 29th in Indianapolis, @bigeventny ! Meet me at #Wrestlecon in Philadelphia April 4th and 5th ! And add me to your favorites because a couple big announcements & gifts are coming soon," CJ Perry said.

CJ Perry reveals why she was kept off WWE TV for several months

While Lana was managing Rusev on-screen on WWE, the duo got engaged in real life back then. Later, the pictures went viral, despite not sharing them publicly.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the 38-year-old star claimed that she had sent the personal photos of her engagement just to close friends and family. She was held accountable for the situation and got suspended as a punishment.

"I didn’t even put up a picture, I just sent it to my friends. And then I guess someone leaked it. I never, ever put it up. TMZ got a hold of it. Basically TMZ said we were engaged and so the story got cut and we got blamed for it. Personally, I got blamed. It’s insane," she said.

Expand Tweet

As of writing, there has been no schedule for CJ Perry's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Should CJ Perry return as Miro's manager? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion