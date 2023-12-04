When Lana (CJ Perry) revealed petty reason Vince McMahon kept her off WWE TV

A former WWE Superstar revealed the petty reason Vince McMahon kept her off television.

The WWE is currently undergoing many changes following its merger with Endeavor in September. The two organizations have merged to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings. Vince McMahon is no longer in the creative power of promotion and has recently sold a ton of his stock in the company.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho in 2021 with AEW star Chris Jericho, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, revealed a bizarre reason Vince McMahon kept her off television for several months.

The Ravishing Russian stated that she sent a picture of her engagement to AEW star Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, to her friends, which was leaked online. She claimed that Vince McMahon held her accountable for the photograph being made public.

"I didn’t even put up a picture, I just sent it to my friends. And then I guess someone leaked it. I never, ever put it up. TMZ got a hold of it. Basically TMZ said we were engaged and so the story got cut and we got blamed for it. Personally, I got blamed. It’s insane," she said.

Perry added that McMahon kept her off of television for three months because of the engagement photo and gave her word that it wouldn't happen again.

"I got in trouble for that. I wasn’t on television for three months. And I was on television straight for two years. I was made to feel it was all my fault. I had to take the blame. And for years I thought maybe it was my fault. For years. And then we did the Bobby Lashley story and I had given Vince my word that I would not take a picture with someone I am feuding with, or send it to anyone. If I take it it’s not leaving my phone. And I gave him my word that I’m not going to do that anymore. So my word is all that I have," she said. [H/T: No DQ]

Former WWE star EC3 comments on Triple H taking over creative power from Vince McMahon

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently commented on Triple H taking over for Vince McMahon as a booker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Triple H as both a booker and a leader. He noted that Vince McMahon's downfall was not taking others seriously, resulting in him becoming a tyrant rather than a leader.

"And when you get old, you lose your mind, if you're not deferring to people that you trust, you're not really leading; you're a tyrant. So I think if Triple H has the pencil, it's probably pretty good." [From 02:07 to 02:52]

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment, and the future looks even brighter now that both CM Punk and Randy Orton have returned. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for fans on the road to WrestleMania 40.

