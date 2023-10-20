"You're not really leading; you're a tyrant" - Former WWE star on Triple H taking over powers from Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

EC3 recently opened up about why Triple H taking over powers from Vince McMahon was a positive move for WWE's long-term future.

A recent report suggested that though McMahon still had a say in things, The Game was 99% in control of WWE's programming and creative decisions. This development was welcomed by fans as Triple H's work as the Chief Content Officer over the last year has been widely lauded by everyone.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 praised the former WWE Champion's abilities as a booker and leader. He added that Vince McMahon could still be utilized occasionally in an advisory capacity.

"If it is true, Triple H has a great mind, obviously, for the industry and the business, and I think, as the booker, there's so much out of his control, not out of his control, but probably why he can't oversee. But I think grandiose long-term vision, that something that Triple H has. I think Vince probably is best utilized in a role where he chimes in and has that power where he can defer, which was an issue for so many years that he wouldn't defer anything from creative to business," said EC3.

EC3 explained that the biggest undoing of McMahon's time at the top was that he rarely took others' opinions seriously and made all the decisions by himself.

"And when you get old, you lose your mind, if you're not deferring to people that you trust, you're not really leading; you're a tyrant. So I think if Triple H has the pencil, it's probably pretty good." [2:07 - 2:52]

Vince Russo slams Triple H for booking decision on RAW

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't mince words before criticizing The Game for not having Tommaso Ciampa appear at this week's RAW.

Russo explained that it made little sense for Ciampa not to be on his tag team partner, Johnny Gargano's side, when he took on Ludwig Kaiser at the show.

"And you're going to sit there and tell me Triple H is a great booker? Really bro? He just painted a picture where these two guys were just brought together last week; they are going to reform their tag team, that Ciampa is just sitting at home knowing damn well that Gargano is going into a three-on-one situation, and I guess they are not close enough to show up and have his friend's back," said Russo.

Gargano ended up losing to Kaiser on RAW thanks to some timely interference from his Imperium stablemate, Giovanni Vinci.

