AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) breaks silence after undergoing surgery

AEW star CJ Perry shared a new update following her recent surgery, describing in detail how and where it exactly happened while also thanking the fans for their wishes.

The former WWE manager missed some of her recent appearances after she announced that she had a finger infection and was in the hospital for treatment. Following up on that, Perry stated that it required surgery and that she would be hospitalized for an extended period.

Furthermore, she dropped the latest update on her injury on Instagram. In the video, Perry revealed that she got injured by a small splinter while backstage during an AEW show, while also asking the fans to be cautious of them as they can lead to a fatal infection.

"I have been in the hospital since Saturday, fighting a fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday. Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out," Perry said.

AEW star Miro shares an update after CJ Perry undergoes surgery

Before CJ Perry dropped the latest on her condition, her real-life husband, Miro took to his social media to share updates in regard to his wife's treatment.

Miro shared some snippets of The Hot and Flexible One before and after the surgery on his Instagram story.

The duo have been together for a long time, right from their stint in WWE, to reuniting onscreen in AEW today. However, unlike before, they were not paired up together, displaying a rather estranged relationship.

Eventually, CJ Perry chose to approach other clients and aligned herself with Andrade El Idolo, in the process leading to some tension between him and her husband.

While that story is yet to reach its conclusion, for now, CJ Perry is resting and recuperating in the hospital, and it would be interesting to see what is next for her once she is back on AEW televised programming.

Do you think CJ Perry and Miro should pair up onscreen again? Sound off in the comments swction below!