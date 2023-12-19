CJ Perry (fka Lana) to undergo surgery after being hospitalized

CJ Perry's ongoing AEW run took an unexpected turn to the medical facility due to an injury. However, that short visit now looks to be an extended stay.

The former WWE manager was initially supposed to be in the corner of her client, Andrade El Idolo, during his return to CMLL last Friday and again on AEW Collision last night. However, she shared a picture of her highly bruised finger, suffering from a nasty infection due to which she missed her appearance.

Furthermore, Perry again took to X to reveal that she had been in the facility for over 50 hours. Her infection had gotten worse than expected, and she would be undergoing surgery for the same.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all."

AEW star CJ Perry wants to be like Paul Heyman

Despite being on the sidelines, CJ Perry's ambitions have been higher than ever for most of her career.

Miro's hot and flexible wife recently stated on Insights with Chris Van Vliet that her benchmark was to reach the level of Paul Heyman, credited as one of the greatest wrestling managers ever.

People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me."

While Perry has been highly appreciated for her managerial skills over the years, it would be a tall task for her to reach or surpass Roman Reigns' Wiseman status as a wrestling manager.

Only time will tell us that, but we pray to Perry for a speedy recovery from her finger infection.

Do you think CJ Perry can become one of the greatest managers ever? Sound off in the comments!