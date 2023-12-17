CJ Perry (fka Lana) misses AEW Collision after suffering injury; sends message to Andrade El Idolo and Miro

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) would sadly miss the most recent episode of AEW Collision due to an unfortunate injury that she shared on social media with a message to both Miro and Andrade El Idolo.

Perry made her AEW debut earlier this year at the All Out pay-per-view on September 3, where she confronted her husband, Miro. However, The Hot of Flexible shares a confusing onscreen relationship with her husband, as she was looking for other wrestlers to manage. CJ is the current manager for Andrade El Idolo.

After their pairing on AEW TV for weeks, CJ was set to manage Andrade outside the All Elite promotion as well. Recently, Perry announced that she will be making her debut on the Mexican promotion CMLL alongside her client.

However, CJ didn't appear on the scheduled show, and Andrade was all alone. Meanwhile, the former WWE star took to the "X" social media platform to inform the fans that she is suffering from a finger infection and will, unfortunately, miss Collision this week after missing the CMLL show:

"#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo."

The original tweet can be seen here.

AEW star CJ Perry wants to be like Paul Heyman

Former WWE star CJ Perry aspires to be one of the greatest managers of all time, as she admitted she wants to be like Paul Heyman. While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, CJ stated:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I would rather do that than try to become a champion or fight whatever for championships."

Only time will tell how the former WWE star fares as a manager in the wrestling business when she makes her TV return after recovering from infection.

What are your thoughts on Perry's AEW run so far? Sound off!