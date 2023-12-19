AEW star Miro shares an update after CJ Perry (fka Lana) undergoes surgery

Former WWE United States champion and current AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) took to social media to provide an update regarding his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), amid her surgery after suffering an injury.

Miro (fka Rusev) and CJ Perry (fka Lana) have been together for a long time. The couple were also paired onscreen during their time in the WWE, as CJ used to manage The Bulgarian Brute. However, they got separated with Miro's exit and his signing with AEW. Nonetheless, they are yet again together onscreen.

Earlier this year at the All Out PPV, CJ Perry made her All Elite debut to join her husband in his journey. The duo often share love for each other through social media and public platforms. Recently, CJ revealed that she was dealing with an infection by showing off her infected fingers and was taken to the hospital.

Later, The Hot & Flexible had to undergo surgery as well. Meanwhile, Miro took to his Instagram Story to share the snippets of his wife before and after the surgery from the hospital. Here is what Miro shared on his Instagram:

CJ Perry (fka Lana) is involved in a storyline with her husband and another AEW star

Although CJ Perry has joined her husband, Miro, in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the couple currently share an estranged onscreen relationship. Therefore, CJ approached other stars to appoint them as her clients and eventually paired with Andrade El Idolo as her client.

This led to tensions between Andrade and her husband as well. The Redeemer recently warned her wife's client as well, and the tension keeps rising.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen where the story is heading and when CJ Perry will be ready for a return on TV following her recent surgery.