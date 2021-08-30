How a conversation in his kitchen convinced Jon Moxley to sign with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. During the interview, Tony Khan opened up about Jon Moxley's legacy in pro wrestling and how a conversation in Moxley's kitchen convinced the former WWE star to sign with AEW.

Tony Khan spoke about 'Dean Ambrose'' being an important part of the story of Moxley's career and about him wrestling over 200 matches a year when he was in WWE.

He added that he spoke to Moxley and convinced him that the future of wrestling was going a different way and how be didn't need to take that toll on his body anymore, with Moxley debuting at AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019:

"I definitely think he's a Hall of Famer and I definitely think that will be the moment people look at as a major transition. It's a huge free agency jump and you just look at the name change - that's when he became Jon Moxley again. Dean Ambrose had an amazing run and that's a huge part of his storybook legacy, that Dean Ambrose was a world champion, Dean Ambrose wrestled 200 times in a year as a headliner and hit all the house shows and was an iron man and then wrestling changed a lot and became more of a TV driven business and he was ahead of it. I sat there in his kitchen and talked to him about how the days of the 200 matches a year are over. It doesn't make sense to do that to your body anymore, it's amazing you did it, it's a legacy but wrestling is changing and this all made a lot of sense to Jon, and that it's a TV business now and the kind of money that's going out for TV contracts, we can build a TV franchise and our show will command real money that I'll be able to build this company around. He took that gamble and it worked."

Jon Moxley is set to face a Japanese wrestling legend at AEW All Out

Initial reports suggested that Jon Moxley would be facing IWGP US Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out, which is said to be one of Moxley's dream matches. However, due to a scheduling conflict we won't be getting this dream match at All Out.

This week on @AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley had a message to deliver to Satoshi Kojima.



After a wild 2021 thus far, @cozy_lariat will bring all the fight Mox can handle to All Out September 5 on PPV!#njpw #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/Uu9Y7fteQ3 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 29, 2021

However, Moxley will instead be facing Japanese wrestling legend and NJPW star Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out. Moxley had an ominous warning for Kojima on Dynamite ahead of their clash at next Sunday's pay-per-view.

