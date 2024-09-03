How many tattoos does Jon Moxley have?

Jon Moxley is one of the top stars AEW has to offer. He recently returned to the promotion after almost two months of absence.

The Puryevor of Violence has multiple tattoos but not many know about all of them as they aren't really huge in size. The wrestling world is full of tattoed stars. Stars like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Brody King, and Randy Orton have some of the most famous tattoos. Every tattoo has a hidden meaning or story behind it. It also usually represents one's personality.

The former AEW World Champion has a total of six tattoos on his body. Two of them are a rose and a dagger. The third one is '513', which is the area code of Cincinnati, his hometown. The fourth tattoo is the word 'wrestling' written in Japanese. The fifth and sixth tattoos are the letters 'R' and 'N', which seemingly depict the initial letters of his wife Renee Paquette, and their daughter Nora.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray thinks Jon Moxley teased Shane McMahon's arrival in AEW

On last week's edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley returned to the company after a brief hiatus. Many viewers noticed a slight change in his character. He also taunted Tony Schiavone saying "This is not your company anymore".

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that he believed that the former AEW World Champion subtly hinted at the coming of Shane McMahon.

"Moxley comes out and says [to Tony Schiavone], 'This is not your company anymore.' What is he talking about? I'll let you know what I think, 'cause I'm sure as hell not sure...I think Schiavone was the conduit to Tony Khan...Is Moxley talking about Shane [McMahon]?" he said.

It remains to be seen what plans the promotion has for Jon Moxley as he flaunted his alliance with Marina Shafir last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback