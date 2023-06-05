[PHOTO] AEW star Jon Moxley unveils new arm tattoo with a secret meaning

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently spotted with a new tattoo on his arm. However, the meaning of that tattoo is not easy to determine at first glance.

The former AEW World Champion was in action at the NJPW Dominion event this weekend. He joined forces with Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino to challenge Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship.

During the match, he was spotted with a new arm tattoo that was written in Japanese. A user on Twitter explained that it translated to "wrestling."

The former Dean Ambrose is a big fan of Japanese wrestling and is often a part of the big NJPW shows. His last outing for the Japanese promotion came last month at NJPW STRONG Resurgence. Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino defeated CHAOS's Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii.

The former Shield member's last singles match for NJPW came nearly a year back in July at the NJPW Music City Mayhem pay-per-view in Nashville, Tennessee. He defeated El Desperado in a No Disqualifications match.

MJF fired shots at Jon Moxley following AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Jon Moxley is infamous for blading in nearly every match he is a part of, irrespective of being in a major pay-per-view match or a television clash. He was a part of the Anarchy in the Arena match that main evented Double or Nothing ahead of the four-way match between MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Every person in this match came out looking like true main eventers.



#AEWDoN MJF retains in an excellent Pillars Four Way match that is EASILY a match-of-the-year candidate. That storytelling and action were all next level.Every person in this match came out looking like true main eventers. MJF retains in an excellent Pillars Four Way match that is EASILY a match-of-the-year candidate. That storytelling and action were all next level. Every person in this match came out looking like true main eventers.#AEWDoN https://t.co/sleHThP4kW

MJF cited Moxley's habit of bleeding when he was asked about not being in the final match at Double or Nothing 2023.

"No, no," he stated. "Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood? I'm f***ing good on that, okay? No thanks! (...) I'd rather not run around in all that f***ing mid-blood," he continued. "Like, can we, can we get real, real quick? That's f***ing disgusting." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Salt of the Earth picked up the win in the semi-main event with a side headlock takeover on Darby Allin. With Forbidden Door 2 and All In on the horizon, it remains to be seen who will challenge MJF for the world title.

Poll : 0 votes