"Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood?" - MJF on not headlining AEW Double or Nothing

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF is apparently glad he did not go last in the series of matches at Double or Nothing.

While the pay-per-view main event is often reserved for the World title defense, AEW did things a little differently by having the four-way bout for MJF's belt go before the final match. This raised questions about the card structure during the ensuing media scrum, to which MJF had a sassy response.

According to the Salt of the Earth, it was best that he did not go after Moxley's bloodbath of a match:

"No, no," he stated. "Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood? I'm f***ing good on that, okay? No thanks! (...) I'd rather not run around in all that f***ing mid-blood," he continued. "Like, can we, can we get real, real quick? That's f***ing disgusting." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF The best singles Dog collar match.



The best Iron man match.



The best 4 way match.



The best Professional wrestler in the world.



The Devil. The best singles Dog collar match. The best Iron man match. The best 4 way match. The best Professional wrestler in the world.The Devil. https://t.co/yiAybWyIut

He further explained how the main event did not necessarily have to be the world title defense, citing examples from previous Double or Nothing pay-per-views.

Missed Double or Nothing 2023? Check out the results here!

The AEW World Champion also claimed Kevin Nash was a "big mark" for his style

MJF's traversal of the thin line between kayfabe and reality has gained him a lot of praise from pro-wrestling veterans like Kevin Nash, according to the World Champion himself.

Speaking at the media scrum, MJF responded to a question by a representative from Kevin Nash's Kliq This. He claimed that Nash was a big fan of the Salt of the Earth:

"Kevin Nash! I know Kevin, he's a big mark for my sh*t. He's also literally a big...mark. Yeah, he's big, he's very big. (30:25-30:32)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the reigning AEW World Champion in the following months.

What did you make of MJF's comments at the media scrum? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes