Top AEW star says WWE legend Kevin Nash is a "big mark for my sh*t"

At AEW Double or Nothing, MJF successfully beat all odds and defended his title against the rest of the Pillars of AEW. The match was full of near falls, keeping fans at the edge of their seat during the fight to determine who would be the face of the promotion. The champion's smart tactics and impeccable timing were key in him pinning Darby Allin to defend his title.

Post-Double or Nothing, MJF appeared at the media scrum and gave his thoughts and reactions on a variety of topics. The AEW World Champion had a cast on his forearm due to an injury he suffered during the match.

One of the questions MJF was asked was by a representative from Kevin Nash's Kliq This. The champion was intrigued and mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer was a "big mark" for the things he does and talked about the legend in a complimentary tone.

The champion said the following:

"Kevin Nash! I know Kevin, he's a big mark for my sh*t. He's also literally a big...mark. Yeah he's big, he's very big. (30:25-30:32)

At this point, at least fans know that Kevin Nash also had an influence on MJF and who he is today. He's at the top of his game, and at the top of the promotion. Now we look forward to seeing who the champ's next challenger will be.

AEW star name-drops Triple H at media scrum

After his successful title defense at Double or Nothing, MJF appeared in front of the press during the media scrum. He spent time answering and giving his reactions to certain topics, some of which were rumors tying him to other promotions.

MJF had this to say about a potential move to another company.

"When I say, 'take my ball and go home,' earmuffs Tony, everybody thinks I’m talking about WWE. Now, does Nick Khan want me to work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure. [Looking at Tony], calm down, it’s fine, or maybe it’s not," MJF said. [39:26 - 39:40]

At this point, everyone will have to wait for MJF's decision regarding his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. But for now, he is the World Champion and at the top of his game.

Do you think MJF will stay with AEW or move to another promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the AEW Double or Nothing Media Scrum and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes