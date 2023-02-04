Here's why AEW World Champion MJF could still possibly join WWE next year

AEW World Champion MJF may still join WWE in 2024, as indicated by a new report.

The Salt of the Earth is well known to walk a thin line between kayfabe and reality. One of the biggest instances of this is his repeated threats of leaving AEW to join WWE after his contract expires in 2024. MJF has often mentioned how the next year will feature a 'bidding war' where major promotions will attempt to sign him.

MJF's recent push in the Jacksonville-based Promotion has, however, caused many fans to question whether the star has become loyal to Tony Khan. However, a recent report from WhatCulture suggests that no contract extension has been signed yet. This makes it entirely possible for the World Champion to potentially jump ship next year and join WWE.

It remains to be seen if MJF himself will comment on the matter in the coming weeks.

A Wrestling veteran recently commented on the AEW star's performance amidst rumors of joining the WWE

While MJF has enjoyed considerable success in AEW, many are concerned about how his personality may be getting stale.

Speaking on an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan disagreed with fans while praising the Salt of the Earth. He explained that, while Maxwell cannot perform at his best at all times, his work is still admirable so far.

"I don’t find his act stale and tell me somebody [that’s] a more valuable player than MJF on that show? You wanna hear what he says and what he does? It’s not always gonna be a homerun. MJF has got a very great batting average as far as he’s done. He makes everything better. We can’t admit he’s stale." [01:36 onward]

Check out the entire episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast down below:

As of now, MJF is involved in a rivalry with Bryan Danielson. Only time will tell who comes out on top, eventually.

